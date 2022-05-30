Android will be your best companion to know how you sleep. Why?

Health care has become one of the main objectives of the giants of the technological sector. And it seems that Google wants to take advantage of its devices to control how you sleep at night. As the colleagues of 9to5Google have discovered, it seems that the Internet giant is working on an improvement in Google Health Studies, its health application so that it is capable of detecting snoring and coughing through your Android device. Upon investigating the latest APK, they discovered a series of lines of code that suggest that Google is working on this feature to further improve its health application. Google will know if you snore or cough at night It should be noted that this information does not mean that the Mountain View-based company will finally launch this improvement, but it would make all the sense in the world. Currently we have already told you about some apps that use your phone’s microphone to detect snoring or coughing while you sleep, so it was to be expected that Google’s health app would end up implementing this novelty. Through the Sleep Audio Collection tool, which at the moment would only be available to company employees, you will be able to see a record of the last few weeks to see how you have slept, if you have snored a lot or if you cough at night. As expected, take advantage of the microphones of your phone or smartwatch to measure this data and make a record that you can see the next day. At the moment it seems that they are doing a study with a limited group of people, and as a requirement they have asked that there be no more than one adult sleeping in the same room and that they not work for a competing company. As Google indicates, its Google explains that its “Health Sensing team is actively working to bring an advanced set of sensing capabilities and algorithms to Android devices with the goal of providing users with meaningful insight into their sleep.” This audio compilation “supports this mission by providing the data necessary to validate, refine, and develop such algorithms.” Without a doubt, an excellent idea that can help us know how we rest at night. The truth is that these types of sleep monitoring applications work quite well and the idea that Google implements this function natively in its health app is something that will help us all. >