DeLorean shows off its long-awaited Alpha5 EV

Few brands in the motor sector more mythical and iconic than DeLorean. And it is curious, because a critical analysis of the car that captivated so many hearts during the eighties, reveals that beyond a spectacular design, it had some design and material problems that made it a not very reliable car and with a certain tendency to give problems. One more car to show off and enjoy on holidays, rather than to use it as a regular vehicle.

It does not matter, all this does not matter exactly, even knowing that it had quite improvable aspects, many of us would really enjoy the possibility of driving a DeLorean. A prestige associated with a specific car model that, however, can also be capitalized on at the brand level, something that the new owners of the brand have decided to do with the Alpha5 EV, an electric that recovers part of the spirit of the DMC DeLoreanbut that does not intend to reproduce the classic model.

This is an important point, and it is that you will surely remember that there have already been several occasions in which a remake of the original DeLorean has been announced, which at the moment have not materialized, the most recent just a few months ago. On the other hand, and as we already told you in 2016, today replicas of the original are produced, but at a very, very low rate, with a maximum of three units per yearon demand and with prices that take them away from the pockets of most.

Thus, while waiting for an updated reissue of the classic to materialize, if this finally happens, the new owners of the brand have decided to make it profitable with new models, and the first example of this is the imminent DeLorean Alpha5 EV, an electric of which the first images have already been shown, and that will be presented in just over twelve hours through its website. And what they have shown so far is most attractive.

With a bit of imagination we can try to project some inspiration from the DeLorean Alpha5 EV onto the classic, but the only real connection we can find between the two cars is its characteristic gull-wing doors. Beyond that, we do not find more coincidences than the number of wheels and similar details.

The DeLorean Alpha5 EV has a very current sports car design, and here we do find another point of coincidence, because both designs have been the work of ItalDesign, by Giorgetto Giugiaro. It is speculated that it will have a 100-kilowatt battery pack for a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive configuration, and that it will be capable of reaching a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour, while the jump from zero to one hundred It will take just under three seconds. Sports performance in an electric with a mythical name, all very promising.