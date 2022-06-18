Android Auto: Google Maps gets stuck in dark mode for no reason

The Google Maps app is having issues on Android Auto. As evidenced by the complaints of many users, the mapping app gets stuck in dark mode for no reason. For now, Google has not made a fix.

As you may know, the Android Auto app for smartphones is about to die. Gradually, users are being prompted to switch to the Driving mode of Google Assistant, which Google considers the “next evolution of the car driving experience”.

Moreover, Google had already prepared the ground in August 2021 by removing the Android Auto application on Android 12. And if many users are still resisting, this last bug could well encourage them to opt for the Driving mode.

Indeed, as evidenced by numerous complaints posted on the manufacturer’s official forums, Google Maps stuck in dark mode for unknown reasons. It doesn’t matter what their phone or car tells the device.

Google Maps stuck in Dark Mode on Android Auto

Ordinarily, Android Auto switches the display from Day mode to Night mode based on two criteria : whether your vehicle’s headlights are on or not, and whether your smartphone has gone into dark mode or not. Unfortunately for some drivers, Google Maps doesn’t follow these rules and stays in Dark mode all the time, regardless of light conditions and your smartphone’s display settings.

result from serious visibility problems, especially in broad daylight… For the moment, we don’t know why Google Maps reacts in this way. However, users claim to have encountered this problem since deployment of version 11.33 of the GPS application.

If you are affected by this concern, you will unfortunately have to be patient. Indeed, Google has still not released a patch, although it has assured to be aware of the problem. Note that the release of version 11.34 of Google Maps did not help matters, since several users have confirmed that they are still affected by this bug. For now, there are two workarounds to work around the problem:

Manually adjust your phone’s display mode

Manually install an older version of Google Maps

All that remains is to wait for the deployment of the official Google patch to fix automatic switch from dark mode to light mode.

