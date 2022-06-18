Gardai investigating alleged assault at The Script’s Dublin concert after band forced to stop mid-song

Gardai are investigating an alleged assault incident at the 3Arena on Thursday night as The Script played a free concert for frontline workers.

The Dublin band played their third show at Dublin’s 3Arena on Thursday night, finishing off their Greatest Hits tour.

The Script’s lead singer Danny O’Donoghue told concertgoers: “We’re going to have to stop now and get security in, that’s not what tonight’s about.”

A number of young men were escorted from the arena by security and gardai have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an assault incident that occurred in the area of the 3Arena on Thursday, 16 June 2022.

“No medical attention was sought following this incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

Despite the disruption mid-song, The Script were praised by fans for a quality gig which was the third of their 3Arena run, supported by Ella Henderson.

The band also praised the audience for their “off the scale” energy during the concerts.

Taking to social media, The Script tweeted: “Three incredible nights back in the @3arenadublin, words cannot describe the feeling of getting to play shows like this in our home town, all topped off by getting to perform for our HSE and essential workers, the true superheroes of the past 2 years.

“The energy was off the scale and we can’t wait to be back doing this again as soon as we can. Big love.”

