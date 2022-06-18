MacBook Pro with M2 chip available for online ordering

Now comes the new MacBook Pro that has 13 inches and also has the M2 chip inside. This device is fully available so that users can request any order around the world. Simply go to the Apple.com page or directly to the App Store. Buyers just have to wait for Friday, June 24 for them to get in-store availability for this product, at least according to the company.

Order your MacBook Pro with M2 chip

For the United States, the configurations of models designed with different storage or some change in memory are already arranged. Now with the 13-inch model of MacBook Pro and especially with the M2 chip, it may cause conflict for some users since it has the same model. Highlighting especially the Thunderbolt 3 ports and the Touch Bar.

However, now customers will be able to fully enjoy the powers of the great M2 chip. This one has 8 cores in the CPU and 10 cores integrated in the GPU. The company has stated that thanks to this chip, the CPU gains 18% more power to run faster. As for the GPU, it has 40% more potential compared to the last chip, the M1.

The large capacity of the 13-inch MacBook Pro model integrating the M2 chip is reflected in its up to 24 GB of unified memory. Especially if the comparison reflects that the M1 chip can only reach a maximum of 16 GB of memory. This device allows to integrate about 2 TB in its SSD storage, in addition the purchase goes from only 1,619 euros. This model is available from silver to space gray colors where the user can have an option opening.

Soon the MacBook Air will also be available with its new design and also integrating the M2 chip. However, this will not have orders as accessible as this model for the following month. Regarding this MacBook Air model, there are some relevant differences since the latter does not have a fan. Meanwhile, the 13-inch MacBook Pro does have an always-on cooling system.giving users a great workflow in case of long hours.

It should be noted that the 13-inch MacBook Pro will also have orders that clearly change the configurations as the user requires.