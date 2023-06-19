HomeMobileAndroidAndroid 14 offers to dim your home screen to increase your autonomy

Android 14 offers to dim your home screen to increase your autonomy

android 14 offers to dim your home screen to increase.jpg
android 14 offers to dim your home screen to increase.jpg
Google is going to test a new well-thought-out technique to slightly improve the autonomy of smartphones running Android 14. With the latest beta of the operating system, the Energy saving option has indeed acquired a new feature. By activating it, the wallpaper and application icons on the home screen are dimmed.

android 14 darkened screen
On the left, with the option activated. On the right, without the option activated. Credits: Android Police screenshots

If you knew the good old days of mobile phones with a week of autonomy, you may now be frightened by the idea of ​​having to recharge your smartphone every day. It must be said that the latter have undergone a slight technological leap over the last 20 years, which necessarily makes them much more energy-intensive. Still, at times, it is sometimes necessary to save as much battery as possible.

For several years, Android has therefore integrated an option that definitely bears its name: Energy saving. The latter applies a whole lot of changes in the way the smartphone works, without brutally distorting the user experience, in order to slightly increase the autonomy of the latter. However, with the arrival of the latest beta of Android 14, it has acquired a new feature.

Here’s how Android 14 will increase your smartphone’s battery life a little more

The principle is so simple that it now seems obvious. By activating the option, Android 14 will automatically darken the wallpaper as well as the application icons on the home screen of your smartphone. Everything remains perfectly legible, as you can see in the image above. This is notably due to the fact that the brightness of the icons is not modified, they are simply switched to “dark mode”.

The change is particularly noticeable on devices equipped with an OLED screen, which should in theory be the ones that benefit the most from this novelty. Indeed, the consumption of OLED screens is directly linked to the brightness of the pixels in operation. The energy savings should therefore be felt. Note that you can already take advantage of this option on your Google Pixel by activating the “extreme” energy saving mode.

Source : Android Police

