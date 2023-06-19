Android 14 offers to dim your home screen to increase your autonomy

- Advertisement -

Google is going to test a new well-thought-out technique to slightly improve the autonomy of smartphones running Android 14. With the latest beta of the operating system, the Energy saving option has indeed acquired a new feature. By activating it, the wallpaper and application icons on the home screen are dimmed.

If you knew the good old days of mobile phones with a week of autonomy, you may now be frightened by the idea of ​​having to recharge your smartphone every day. It must be said that the latter have undergone a slight technological leap over the last 20 years, which necessarily makes them much more energy-intensive. Still, at times, it is sometimes necessary to save as much battery as possible.

For several years, Android has therefore integrated an option that definitely bears its name: Energy saving. The latter applies a whole lot of changes in the way the smartphone works, without brutally distorting the user experience, in order to slightly increase the autonomy of the latter. However, with the arrival of the latest beta of Android 14, it has acquired a new feature.

Here’s how Android 14 will increase your smartphone’s battery life a little more

The principle is so simple that it now seems obvious. By activating the option, Android 14 will automatically darken the wallpaper as well as the application icons on the home screen of your smartphone. Everything remains perfectly legible, as you can see in the image above. This is notably due to the fact that the brightness of the icons is not modified, they are simply switched to “dark mode”.

