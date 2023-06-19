WhatsApp beta for Windows releases new support channel

WhatsApp beta for Windows received a new update this Monday, with a new channel for users to users can contact support of the messenger.

The novelty was discovered by the staff of WABetaInfo in version 2.2322.1.0, and the feature is positioned within the Settings screen.

As you can see below, the user describes the issue they identified to the app developers. In addition, if you wish, you can also receive this response by email.