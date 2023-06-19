HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWhatsApp beta for Windows releases new support channel

WhatsApp beta for Windows releases new support channel

MicrosoftTech News
WhatsApp releases option that allows you to change wallpapers in the beta version for Windows
1683106752 whatsapp releases option that allows you to change wallpapers in.jpeg
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp beta for Windows received a new update this Monday, with a new channel for users to users can contact support of the messenger.

The novelty was discovered by the staff of WABetaInfo in version 2.2322.1.0, and the feature is positioned within the Settings screen.

As you can see below, the user describes the issue they identified to the app developers. In addition, if you wish, you can also receive this response by email.

- Advertisement -
Image/Playback: WABetaInfo.

Of course, the improvement is important for WhatsApp to provide more agility to user demands, but we are not sure of the size of the team that should take care of this support channel.

Trick to open multiple programs with one click in Windows 10

Therefore, there is a risk that the messenger will take a little longer than expected to respond. Even so, this functionality is already being distributed via update in the Microsoft Store.

On another front, WhatsApp is also providing a new shortcut for accessing communities and has delivered the functionality that allows screen sharing on iOS.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Best Office Chair Deals: Improve your posture from $68

If you’re reading this at a desktop computer, there’s a large chance you’re sitting...
Apple

Deals of the day on Amazon for today Monday

Monday June 19 and like another Monday, the iOSMac writing team has prepared a...

More like this

X