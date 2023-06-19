The iPhone 15 will have a new U1 chip to work better with the Vision Pro

- Advertisement -

According to this expert in Apple’s supply chain, the iPhone 15 will have chips dedicated to better communication with the Vision Pro, the company’s new mixed reality headset.

According to Ming Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 will be the first Apple device to integrate components dedicated to its mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro. However, according to experts in 3D photography, Apple should integrate chips designed to shoot space videos in iPhones only from next year. According to the Taiwanese expert, the Cupertino company had planned things well, and will surprise everyone. Well aware that its ecosystem must be put at the service of its AR helmet as quickly as possible, it will integrate dedicated components into the next smartphone.

The iPhone 15 will offer their share of innovations, but there is one that will probably go unnoticed. According to the post published on Twitter by Mr. Ming Chi, the new iPhone will have a revised and improved U1 chip. This uses Ultra Wide Band (UWB) technology to locate other devices. AirDrop, Locate or the Handoff feature take advantage of this technology to “detect which device the user is physically pointing their phone to”, for example.

Apple will improve the U1 chip from the iPhone 15 for better operation with the Vision Pro

Ming Chi Kuo therefore claims that the iPhone 15 will be entitled to an update of the specifications of the UWB, of which ” production process will change from 16nm to 7nmwhich will improve performance or reduce power consumption for close interactions”.

In the more distant future, iPhone 16 will likely be updated to Wi-Fi 7 […] and will provide a better experience in the ecosystem”. The makers of Hallide, a photography app for iPhone, believe that the “serious business” of capturing 3D photos and videos will really begin in 2024. Rumor has it that, in addition to taking advantage of new cameras and innovative video capabilities, the iPhone 16s will generally be larger.