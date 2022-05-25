Android 13 Beta 2 and 12 QPR3 Beta 3 survey: Google asks users for a hand

A week after starting the rollout of the second beta release of Android 13, Google opens its doors to the feedback from developers and especially “simple” users who are testing it. In the communication entrusted to Reddit, the same possibility is guaranteed to those who use Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3, ie the Quarterly Platform Releases or, in other words, the beta of the Feature Drop dedicated to Pixels.

Google thus lends its ears to those who use one of the two beta firmware, in order to have the most complete overview possible on the aspects that need to be fixed. “We’d love to hear your feedback – it is read – up Android 13 Beta 2 or Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3. The respective surveys should take approximately five minutes to complete. “. These are two surveys, one for each release, uploaded to Google Forms.

Here survey for Android 13 Beta 2

Here survey for Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3

WHAT IS ASKED

From Mountain View they recommend to proceed only if the latest available build of Android 13 Beta (TPBB.220414.015) or Beta 3 of Android 12 QPR3 (S3B1.220420.005) is installed on the Pixel (from the fourth generation upwards): you can check it by going to up Settings – About your phone. If you decide to participate in the initiative, Google, after having ascertained the model owned, asks which is the degree of satisfaction on the following areas:

stability

performance

autonomy

temperatures reached by the smartphone

camera

Bluetooth

quality in call

messages

Wifi

connection under data network

app stability

unlock (3D face on Pixel 4, fingerprint reader on others)

charging, wired and wireless where present

In the next step you are asked if, ultimately, that firmware version would be recommended and to rate the user experience. Finally, the survey asks you to indicate the absolute most problematic area among those listed above, whether or not you have proceeded to report the bugs found in the available channels and if the seriousness of the problems is such as to induce you to abandon the beta testing program .

