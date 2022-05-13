Oppo Find N burns Samsung: he is the first folding to receive Android 13

One of the protagonists of the Google I / O 2022 that we followed live yesterday was, as expected, Android 13. In the evening, Mountain View has in fact released the Beta 2 of the next version of the robot (the first had arrived at the end of April): if you are curious to find out what’s new, there is our dedicated article.

Android 13 has been designed to integrate the improvements of Android 12L, the version of the current operating system designed for devices with larger screens, and therefore to offer better native support for folding, allowing you to take advantage of the peculiarities of this type of product.

ANDROID 13 BETA, OPPO FIND N

When it comes to the Android landscape, we are used to seeing Samsung at the forefront of updates, with monthly security patches for the flagship Galaxy that often even anticipate those for Google’s Pixels. Surprisingly, however, the very first folding smartphone ever to receive Android 13 Beta is the compact and almost square Oppo Find N (by the way, did you know that Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be a little wider and shorter?).

It is not yet, as expected, a large-scale distribution, and obviously it is still based on the first release, and not on the Beta 2 made public only in the last hours. Quite the contrary: the update was released only for developers, and specifically for those “certified” in China, which is the only country where the device is currently sold (which we, however, have tested with taste).