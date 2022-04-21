AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 APUs could mount an integrated GPU more powerful than a GeForce GTX 1060

Just a couple of months ago we told you all the keys to the new AMD Ryzen 6000 APUs, a new generation that marked an important turning point in many aspects, although the jump to the RDNA2 architecture in the integrated GPU, and the use of DDR5-LPDDR5 memory to achieve good bandwidth.

In general terms, this new generation of APUs seemed very interesting to me, especially for everything they could give of themselves in light and ultralight equipment. However, it was clear that AMD still had a lot of room for improvement at the GPU level, since the most powerful model was going to add a maximum of 12 computing units, which is equivalent to 768 shadersthe same number as the Radeon RX 6400.

The fact is that, according to a new leak that has generated a lot of commotion, AMD is preparing to take a huge leap with its new Ryzen 7000 APUs, since these will have configurations of up to 24 computing units. This is just mind-boggling, since we’re talking about 1,536 shaders, 96 texturing units and 32 raster units. For comparison purposes, I remind you that the Radeon RX 6500 XT has 1,024 shaders and the Radeon RX 6600 XT adds 1,792 shaders, so that integrated GPU that the new generation Ryzen APUs would mount would be positioned between those two graphics cards.

However, we should note that its actual performance should be closer to the Radeon RX 6500 XT despite its lower number of shaders. The explanation is very simple, said graphics card has an L3 cache subsystem and GDDR6 dedicated graphics memory that give you more bandwidthwhile the integrated GPU of the new Ryzen APUs would suffer from the limitations of a 128-bit bus and the use of DDR5 or LPDDR5 memory.

Ryzen 7000 APUs: Its integrated GPU would outperform a GTX 1060

And the truth is that I find it perfectly believable. The simple introduction of RDNA2 architecture and the jump to DDR5 memory with the new Radeon 600 integrated GPUs It already represents a giant step, So much so that a Radeon 680M is capable of running demanding games like The Division 2 in 1080p and medium quality at more than 50 FPS, and can even run Cyberpunk in 1080p and medium-low quality (FSR in ultra quality) maintaining a stable average of 40 FPS.

According to the source of this information, those new Ryzen APUs are known by the code name “Phoenix”, they will come configured with between 16 CUs (1,024 shaders) and 24 CUs (1,536 shaders), they will maintain the RDNA 2 architecture, as we have said, and the most powerful version could exceed 6 TFLOPs of power, which would make it a more powerful solution than the 6 GB GTX 1060, at least on paper. If we make a quick comparison based only on TERAFLOPs, we see that this integrated GPU with 24 CUs that the new Ryzen APUs could mount would be more powerful than the Radeon RX 6500 XT, and would not be so far from the PS5 GPU.

Keep in mind that directly comparing a GPU with others based only on TERAFLOPs does not give us a realistic value, since in the end many other factors matter, although serves as a reference to understand why AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 APUs could mark yet another turning point in GPU power. If you wonder if it would be possible to reach that level, I already tell you yes, not in vain we are talking about a generation that would be manufactured in 5nm, which translates into more space at the silicon level for the GPU, smaller transistors and greater efficiency.