How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time

WhatsApp is constantly optimizing its service to offer a better user experience. Soon it will allow you to choose who to hide the last connection time from, it will improve voice messages, add reactions and much more. In the past, one of the biggest limitations of the app was that it could only be used on mobile, but now WhatsApp can be enabled on multiple devices.

WhatsApp added support for multiple systems to its platform in early 2022.

Here we will give all the indications so that WhatsApp becomes an application without limitations. You can use the app wherever you want, you will not be conditioned by the mobile again. This is extremely useful for working and sending messages from any platform.

Linking WhatsApp on various devices

– The first thing you have to do is enter the Google Play Store so you can download the latest version of WhatsApp.

– Now, open WhatsApp and click on the menu button, you can easily identify this because there are three points arranged in a horizontal position. It’s in the upper-right corner.

– Once in the menu, click on “Linked devices”.

– Choose the “Pair a device” option. In this step you will have to confirm your identity by means of your fingerprint or security PIN.

– Open WhatsApp Web on your computer or use the desktop app and scan the QR code that the page shows using your mobile.

If you have followed the instructions to the letter, WhatsApp will now be loading all your chats and group conversations. You can continue using WhatsApp Web regardless of whether your mobile loses the Internet connection.

How to unpair a device?

– Enter WhatsApp and click on the menu button (three horizontal dots in the upper right corner).

– Click on “Linked devices”. You will see each of the devices that you have linked in WhatsApp, click on any of them to unlink it. Confirm the action by selecting “Logout”.

Any unlinked device can be added back in the future without any problem.

Binding Limitations

There are certain functions that can only be executed on mobile. They would be the following:

– Clear or remove chats from linked devices (iPhone only).

– Send messages or call someone using an older version of WhatsApp on mobile.

– Visualization of the location of the linked systems.

– Creation of broadcast lists.

– Send messages with link previews.

.