Dublin man shares ‘how to get a taxi hack’ on TikTok

By: Brian Adam

A Dublin man has revealed his number one secret on how to get a taxi on social media.

Jordan Byrne was in Lanzarote with his family when they struggled to get a taxi home.

So he came up with a hilarious idea which actually worked and he shared his little trick on TikTok.

In the viral clip which has over 163,200 views and 14,100 likes, the dad instructed his little sister to hail down the taxi.

He can be heard saying: “Quick, do it he’s coming, Alexa. You have to do it, good girl.”

Alexa then got on her knees and pleaded as a taxi came towards them.

She cried “please” and then the taxi driver pulled over.

Her proud brother said: “Yay, good woman Alexa, well done!

“This is what you call ‘the Alexa beg’”.

Dubliners saw the funny side of the video with one person saying: “that’s me trying to get a taxi home on a night out.”

Another commented: “I need to do this outside Tramline”.

A third added: “This is giving me Paddy’s Day vibes”.

