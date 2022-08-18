Amazon tests a feed style similar to TikTok

Now will join this trend, according to reports that indicate that a function has already been introduced in a test limited to some of its employees.

TikTok influence comes to Amazon

The e-commerce giant is testing new methods to attract attention and boost its sales potential. According to a wall street journal reportAmazon has been testing a new feed style on its app, allowing shoppers to scroll through product photos and videos posted by other platform users, following a dynamic much like TikTok.

Through this new feature, called Inspire, customers can like, save and share product posts. In addition, fulfilling its central purpose, through this medium it is possible to buy items directly.

Source: WSJ

The WSJ cites Watchful Technologies, an Israel-based AI firm that analyzes apps, as a source and has tracked the aforementioned feature on Amazon. Citing another anonymous source, the online version of the tabloid also claimed that the company is testing the feature among a small number of Amazon employees.

In its current form, the experimental TikTok-like feed primarily displays photos, according to Daniel Buchuk, a researcher at Watchful Technologies interviewed by the WSJ. If this function is implemented, Buchuk comments that he suspects that this space could host a large number of videos, considering that the purpose of this implementation is to allow Amazon sellers to create content, in order to present their products in a way more attractive to your customers.

The final form that this section will take is uncertain, as is its eventual implementation, in the absence of an official announcement in this regard. Alyssa Bronikowski, an Amazon spokeswoman, declined to answer to the WSJ if the company plans to roll out the feature to all of its customers. In a statement later, Bronikowski said the company is “constantly testing new features to help make customers’ lives a little easier”.