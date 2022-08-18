The Intel Core i9-13900K will be able to reach 350 watts to maximize performance

- Advertisement -

The Raptor Lake-S processors will be officially presented later this year, but thanks to the leaks and rumors that have been appearing in recent weeks, we are quite clear. what can we expect of this new generation. I must admit that I did not expect any major surprises, but a new leak has left us with a detail that is really very interesting.

According to the source of the news, the Core i9- , the flagship processor of the new generation of Intel, will have a PL1 mode of 125 watts and a PL2 mode of 253. The first refers to the consumption at the base working frequencies, and the second to consumption in turbo mode. Well, to these two modes we would have to add a third that would raise the maximum TDP up to 350 wattsa fairly high figure that, in theory, would allow a very high overclock.

In this particular case, Intel has taken great care to support and integrate that 350-watt mode on 700 chipset motherboards, so it should happen. considerable improvement As long as the cooling solution we use to cool the Intel Core i9-13900K is capable of working with such a high TDP. It goes without saying that, in this particular case, it would be essential to have a triple fan liquid cooling AIO kit.

And what performance improvement would the Intel Core i9-13900K offer?

well around 15% more performancea figure that may not seem like much to justify the increase of 109 watts, but the truth is that it would be enough to make it the most powerful processor in the general consumer market, and I am going to explain why.

AMD has confirmed that the Ryzen 7000 will offer a 15% single-thread performance improvement over the Ryzen 5000, and we don’t expect any changes to the number of cores and threads. For its part, Intel will also increase the IPC with Raptor Lake-S, and higher frequencies will improve single-thread performance over Alder Lake-S. This generation already surpassed the Ryzen 5000 in single-thread performance, so I am quite convinced that the Core Gen13 will have no problem winning, although in terms of consumption everything seems to indicate that these processors will not be as efficient as the Ryzen 7000 .

I remind you that the Intel Core i9-13900K will have 8 high-performance cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture, 16 high-efficiency cores based on the Gracemont architecture, 68 MB of cache (L2 + L3) and frequencies between 4.8 GHz and 5.8 GHz, normal and turbo mode, although it is rumored that it could get a peak of 6 GHz in single thread thanks to Intel Thermal Velocity Boost.

Raptor Lake-S Processors will be compatible with current motherboards equipped with LGA1700 socket and 600 series chipset, although a BIOS update will be necessary before installing a Core Gen13 processor for it to be recognized correctly. The prices of this new generation of CPUs have not been revealed, but it is said that they will be a little more expensive than the Core Gen12.