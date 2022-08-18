Keynote Apple on September 7, iPhone 14 on sale on 16. Only official is missing

will present 14 next September 7 . The date is not yet official, but the source is very reliable as it is the usually well-informed Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Moreover, that the could take place at the beginning of the month had already emerged previously, even if in that case there was talk of September 6 as a possible announcement date.

IPHONE 14 AND MORE

- Advertisement -

And iPhone will not be alone, since as Apple has accustomed us by now, alongside the new generation of smartphones there will also be the Series 8 of Apple Watch. For all the other products, we will have to wait until autumn: there will be dedicated appointments for the launch of iPad and Mac.

The smartphone market is in crisis, either because of the consequences of the pandemic, or because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, or because of the growing inflation and the growing concerns of a global recession that is now approaching. Despite this, however, Apple has managed to stand out from the competition by maintaining numbers that bode well for the immediate future, both globally and in Europe, where the Cupertino company is the only one together with Samsung and realme to have grown. in the second quarter.

The forecasts on iPhone 14 shipments are very good: according to the latest estimates, 90 million units will be placed on the market in the last months of the year, bringing the total of iPhones shipped in 2022 to 220 million. And Apple Store employees are preparing for the sale, who according to Gurman would have received the communication to be ready for “the debut of a major new product“set precisely for September 16.