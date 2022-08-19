Amazon fixes bug that allowed hacking into smart cameras in Android app

THE updated its Ring smart home and security device management app to close a brefuseshuh an invasion of in the software version for the operating system. The failure was considered serious and gave access to the images saved from the line’s security cameras.opening the door to a serious breach of customer privacy, in addition to crimes such as extortion, data theft and theft.





the gap was reported in May by security researchers at Checkmarx and Amazon fixed the issue a few days later. However, the information only became public now, after the entire user base updated the app. According to data from the Google Play Store, the Ring app for Android has more than 10 million users, who were exposed to malicious manipulation of images from the security cameras of the Amazon line.




