Amazon fixes bug that allowed hacking into smart cameras in Android app

THE amazon updated its Ring smart home and security device management app to close a brefuseshuh allowed an invasion of cameras in the software version for the android operating system.
The failure was considered serious and gave access to the images saved from the line’s security cameras.opening the door to a serious breach of customer privacy, in addition to crimes such as extortion, data theft and theft.
the gap was reported in May by security researchers at Checkmarx and Amazon fixed the issue a few days later. However, the information only became public now, after the entire user base updated the app.
According to data from the Google Play Store, the Ring app for Android has more than 10 million users, who were exposed to malicious manipulation of images from the security cameras of the Amazon line.
As the website Bleeping Computer pointed out, the flaw was in the exposure of the application’s activities, which could be opened in another app installed on the cell phone. Therefore, criminals could get credentials and the ID of the devices available in the houses.
In this way, it would be possible to view images from security cameras that were hosted in the cloud. Fortunately, there are no reports of malicious use of this loophole.but the recommendation is that all Ring users keep the app up to date.