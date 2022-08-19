Netflix subscription with ads would not allow content to be downloaded

. (photo: The Third)

The subscription to Netflix with advertising It will be an alternative for many people who do not want to pay traditional subscription fees. However, the company’s offering will be limited and a feature is known to be removed today. According to Bloomberg, the “cheap Netflix” will not you to download movies or series to watch them offline.

Steve Moser, a developer of iOSdiscovered a phrase in the application code to iPhone which confirms the above: “Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads.”

Subscription with ads will not only come with a reduced catalog, but it will also remove one of the most useful features for mobile users. And it is that you will not be able to download the episodes of series or a complete movie without having to use the data or depend on a Wi-Fi connection.

- Advertisement -

Plane flights, doctor’s appointments, or just about any situation with significant wait times is more tolerable with this feature, but it doesn’t seem like it will be available.

Moser also discovered other lines of text confirming that Netflix will serve targeted ads to its users. Subscribers will need to enter certain data through the setup process in order for the platform to show you the most relevant ads.

“Now, let’s set up your advertising experience. We just need a few details to make sure you get the most relevant ads on Netflix. It will be very fast, we promise!”, You can read in the Moser newsletter, which has been able to collect information from Netflix.

content/uploads/2022/08/Netflix-subscription-with-ads-would-not-allow-content-to-be.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Steve Moser on the new Netflix subscription. (photo: The tape drive with Steve Moser) content/uploads/2022/08/Netflix-subscription-with-ads-would-not-allow-content-to-be.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Netflix plans will be further differentiated with the absence of downloads

- Advertisement -

At first glance, the decision to limit downloads may seem unreasonable since it is the most basic scheme. Netflix confirmed a few weeks ago that an ad-supported subscription will not replace any existing plans. “Our ad-supported lower price offer will complement our existing plans, which will remain ad-free,” the company said.

The failure to download certain content will be decisive for some users. Nevertheless, a cheap ad-supported subscription will also allow new subscribers to test the platform and decide if they want to continue using it. Netflix sails against the current and burns all its cartridges to reverse the loss of users.

Netflix. (photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Although some analysts have estimated a loss of up to 2 million subscribers, the most recent financial report confirmed that there were only 970,000 users left. Although the number was lower than expected, the company was unable to continue the downward trend.

- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, the company signed an agreement with microsoft as sales partner and technology overall advertising. The Redmond giant will be in charge of enhancing the Netflix plan with advertising, in addition to giving options to protect the privacy of users.

At the moment, it is not clear when this subscription will be launched, although there are rumors that it could arrive in 2023.

How to explore hidden categories on Netflix

Netflix has a wide variety of content to watch, the point is to find exactly what you are looking for and, above all, to identify some options that are not as visible.

For that you can use the “secret codes” which are certain numbers that when entering the URL take the user to different subcategories within the platform.

To access this content, just enter the following in the URL address: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/, and then add the code in question. By doing so, the page will redirect the user to the specific genre they are looking to explore.

Netflix secret codes. (photo: The Truth News)

For example, if it is written You will see a list of classic movies. Here are some codes to access different options:

1. Action and adventure: 1365

2. Anime: 7424

3. Children’s and family films: 783

4. Classic Movies: 31574

5. Comedies: 6548

6. Cult Movies: 7627