99 celebrates 10 years and presents economic indicators and electric car expansion plan

This Thursday (18), the mobility application 99 held an event in São Paulo to celebrate 10 years of service. On the occasion, the platform talked a little about its trajectory, presented data and plans for the future. According to the company,A survey by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) revealed that 99 indirectly injected BRL 54.2 billion at the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between the years 2012 to 2021.

According to the survey, 74.7% of this happened between 2019 and 2021, when BRL 40.5 billion were generated in the economy, of which BRL 13 billion in 2019, BRL 15 billion in 2020 and BRL 17.5 billion in the last year, a growth of 35% in the period. - Advertisement - The company also disclosed that 99’s activity was responsible for the indirect generation of 1,172,975 formal jobs between 2012 and 2021. Of this total, 382,589 were created last year, with an increase of 33.6% in the last three years. Chrome for Android already allows you to see a web page before opening it, how?

“The participation of 99 in Europe’s GDP in the last 10 years demonstrates sustainable growth and benefits for the whole society, from north to south of the country. Over the last three years, 44% of the positive financial impact took place in cities in the interior of Europe, confirming the transformation potential of 99 at the cutting edge,” said Diogo Souto Maior, director of Government Relations and Public Policy at 99.

Electrics and the future

THE 99 also reinforced its commitment to sustainable mobility and the goal of having 10,000 electric vehicles and contributing to the increase to 10,000 public charging stations by 2025, in addition to partnerships to encourage electrification. Also according to the platform, an agreement with Movida and Banco BV, through the Alliance for Sustainable Mobility, will offer a discount of up to 50% on electric car rentals for partner drivers starting this month.

99’s goal is to zero carbon emissions in the app by 2030 and put 300 electric cars into circulation by the end of this year. The platform also highlighted its goal of democratizing transport to peripheral areas of cities. - Advertisement - For every 10 trips made through the 99 this year, 7 take place on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro and more than half outside the central areas of São Paulo (57%), Recife (59%), Belo Horizonte (59%), Manaus (61%), Goiânia (62.5%) and Porto Alegre (63%), for example. And you, do you use 99 often? Tell us in the comments below!

