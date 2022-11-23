Black Friday 2022: Mercado Livre announces discounts of up to 80% throughout the week

Mercado Livre announced the offers for this year’s Black Friday. After starting campaigns last month, the platform will now have “Black Friday Week” and promises up to 80% off in multiple categories. The campaign started on Monday (21) and will run until Friday (25), the date of the event. Several products will have fast delivery, free shipping over BRL 79 and Guaranteed Purchase.

Mercado Livre also communicated that it will carry out the “Black Friday Lightning” moment, with limited-time offers that may appear at any time of the day. The products contemplated are from categories such as fashion, sports, beauty, auto parts, household appliances, electronics and sports accessories. “This year we will have a Black Friday unlike any other. That’s why, since October, we’ve been anticipating bringing daily offers to our consumers and now we’re coming to Black week in full force for the best month in the history of Mercado Livre. We work continuously throughout the year so that consumers have the best shopping experience and enjoy discounts on the largest assortment in Latin America, with fast delivery and guaranteed purchase.” Julia Rueff Marketplace Director at MercadoLibre - Advertisement - Mercado Livre also presented “Cuponera”, a coupon tool that concentrates the main codes in the same place. There will also be a new section of short videos – produced by sellers, influencers and consumers – to talk about the products for sale on the marketplace and help customers with their choices.

The platform can be enjoyed on the official website or via the mobile app. Download links for Android and iOS are available on the card located below the text. So, did you like the Free Market initiatives for Black Friday 2022? Comment with us!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow:1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#pr echo, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

