AGM H5 Pro, a resistant mobile, impressive sound, with night vision, 48M camera and for 300 euros

The so-called “rugged” mobiles continue on their way to reach more and more people, not only engineering, security or radical sports professionals.

There are many brands that bet on this type of device, and AGM is one of the best known, a brand that has launched its AGM H5 Pro, and that I have been able to test in person.

I leave you the impressions in this video:

As you can see, we are talking about a machine that stands out especially for its sound and its night vision camera, although in the rest of the variables it lacks almost nothing.

How is the AGM H5 Pro

With a robust appearance, closed on all sides so that it can get into the water without problems, it has a back with a great protagonist, the speaker.

It has up to 109dB, the most powerful speaker in a Smartphone, but it’s not the only thing that stands out:

– Helio G85 CPU 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Plenty of RAM and a good processor so that it can be used both in games and in environments where productivity is important.

– 7000mAh battery. So that it lasts more than 48 hours without problems, ideal for going camping and forgetting about plugs.

– IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810H certified resistance. It has passed the military tests that are usually carried out on these mobiles, and it has spectacular protection. This device is capable of surviving repeated drops of up to 1.5m, designed to withstand up to 30 minutes completely under 1.5m of water or even withstand 99% dusty environments without compromising any components.

– 48MP/20MP main camera Infrared night vision camera. Its camera module is truly amazing, and the macro mode is also striking, ideal for focusing on small objects up close.

It is compatible with a charging base that allows us to put it in a vertical position, something very useful if we want to use it as a speakerphone while we work, or to be able to have hands-free audio conferences enjoying the power of the speakers.

conclusion

It is a very complete mobile, with a very good camera in this sector, and a night camera that really attracts attention, as you can see in this reel that I published a few hours ago.

Its price is really good. I’m used to seeing phones like this for more than 700 euros, so seeing just over 300 euros in phones with these features seems strange to me.

In the tests I have thrown it on the ground without problems, and I have put it in water for a few minutes while playing a youtube video. Hopefully you can still do those things years from now, when the components that seal the holes may have seen significant wear and tear from daily use.

Link and discount coupon

Available at this link, you will have a 10% discount using the code WWW10.