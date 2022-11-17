The iCloud.com site has been updated: modern design and iPad-style widget-tiles

Apple has decided to update the iCloud.com site giving it a modern touch and adding graphics that give a nod to the look users are used to using iPad. Everything is contained within tiles that, similar to widgets, show a lot of information from all the services offered, such as photos, notes, mail, Find my iPhone and moto more.

The change from the previous version is quite drastic, in fact, remember that before the site showed only a handful of icons that served as links to web apps, an aspect that had remained static for years.

Of course now the page can be customized and it will be possible to choose which apps to display in each tile or completely remove some of them. Here are the two versions compared: on the left the new one, on the right the old one.