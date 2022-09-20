HomeTech NewsA website summarizes YouTube videos that are very long

A website summarizes YouTube videos that are very long

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
acortar youtube.jpg
acortar youtube.jpg
- Advertisement -

Surely you have come across extremely long youtube videos at some point in your life, at which point it would be nice if someone did a summary so you don’t have to watch every minute of it.

Many Youtubers infinitely lengthen the videos, since the longer it is, the more ads fit. That means that something that can be said in 2 minutes ends up being said in 15… bad thing.

- Advertisement -

Luckily, AI is here to lend a hand, as tools that summarize content into text are beginning to appear. We have already seen several that summarize texts, and today we have to talk about one capable of summarizing videos.

What summarize.tech does is analyze the text that is narrated within the video, it summarizes said text and shows us said summary every x minutes (depending on where the relevant parts are).

Google Meet adds more options to schedule work meetings

In this way, the summary becomes something like: the video talks about this, and at minute 5 it talks about this, at minute 8 it comments on this, and at 12 this other.

Here’s an example of how he summarized an 8-minute video of mine:

- Advertisement -

video summary

As you can see, the summary is not in video format, only in text, and in English, although it understands videos in other languages ​​well. When it comes across a script in Spanish, for example, it translates it, summarizes it, and displays the summary in English.

They present it as a good option for summarizing YouTube videos such as lectures, live events, or government meetings, into an easy-to-read summary with timestamps linking to relevant parts of the video.

- Advertisement -

The tool was built on top of OpenAI’s GPT-3, and used Gitpod, Next.js, Firebase Auth, Dagster, MySQL, and React-Bootstrap. They are now working on some additional features, such as a built-in player and neural voiced text to create short podcasts from long-form video.

There is a non-free version for $10 per month, to offset the cost of the GPT-3 API, which can be significant.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

iOS 16 continues to convince and adoption soars over 20%

The adoption rate of iOS 16 continues to experience very strong growth, according to...
Apple

App Store: prices will increase again from October 5, 2022

Prices are rising everywhere, and Apple is no exception. In a message recently...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.