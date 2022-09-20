AMD Ryzen 7020 and AMD Athlon 7020, new cheap but powerful APUs

- Advertisement -

On May 23, the announcement of Medocino took place, a code name that AMD had given to a new generation of APUs based on Zen 2 architecture, whose objective was to facilitate the creation of and light laptops, with good autonomy and capable of offering more than acceptable performance. Today we have had the opportunity to participate in its official presentation, and we already know all the keys to the two families of APUs that will give life to this generation, the Ryzen 7020 and 7020. Make yourself comfortable, we are going to tell you all its keys.

The Ryzen 7020 and Athlon 7020 APUs are AMD’s response to the new needs of the current market in the portable sector, and represent a clear commitment to the light equipment sector, although based on the concept of democratize access to these by reducing the sale price, and without having to make significant sacrifices that could end up ruining the user experience. This leaves us with a very important key, and that is that AMD wants to end the idea that a cheap laptop is equivalent to a slow and unsatisfactory computer in our day to day life.

There are five of the most serious problems that the user has to face when buying a cheap laptop, and these have served as a basis for AMD to develop its new Ryzen 7020 and Athlon 7020 APUs. Next, we are going to review these problems one by one, and in each of them We will explain how AMD has managed to overcome them with these new APUs.

It is no longer a problem for these APUs, which are manufactured on the 6nm node and have ultra-low power consumption, thanks to their configurable TDP between 8 and 15 watts. Low performance: another problem that goes down in history, because this new generation is configured with Zen 2 CPUs with up to four cores and 8 threads capable of reaching 4.3 GHz, and have 6 MB of cache (L2 + L3).

It is no longer a problem thanks to the good performance offered by these APUs, and also the support of PCIe Gen4 SSD drives. Outdated Features and Outdated Platform: this is also a thing of the past, as the Ryzen 7020 and Athlon 7020 APUs are integrated into a next-generation platform with advanced features and LPDDR5 memory support. They also have state-of-the-art security features, thanks to the Microsoft Pluton chip, and support fast charging.

AMD ensures that with the Ryzen 7020 and Athlon 7020 we can achieve autonomy of up to 12 hours per battery charge, and has shown some performance data. The Ryzen 3 7320U APU is capable of offering up to 31% more office performance than the Core i3-1115G4, and also outperforms it by 58% in multitasking and 80% in file compression. Application startup times are also faster thanks to support for SSD NVMe BGA drives.

It is important to note that AMD you haven’t directly recycled the Zen 2 architecture in these APUs, but has resorted to an optimized version that is manufactured in the new 6nm node from TSMC. The original version of Zen 2 used the 7nm node.

Specifications and availability of the Ryzen 7020 and Athlon 7020 APUs

Ryzen 5 7520U

Zen 2 architecture on 6nm.

4 cores and 8 threads at 2.8GHz-4.3GHz.

6MB cache.

TDP from 8 to 15 watts.

Integrated Radeon 610M GPU.

Ryzen 3 7320U

Zen 2 architecture on 6nm.

4 cores and 8 threads at 2.4GHz-4.1GHz.

6MB cache.

TDP from 8 to 15 watts.

Integrated Radeon 610M GPU.

Athlon Gold 7220U

Zen 2 architecture on 6nm.

2 cores and 4 threads at 2.4GHz-3.7GHz.

6MB cache.

TDP from 8 to 15 watts.

Integrated Radeon 610M GPU.

They will be available from the end of the year and are used in laptops from such well-known manufacturers as Lenovo, HP, ASUS and Acer.