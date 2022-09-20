iOS 16 continues to convince and adoption soars over 20%

The rate of iOS 16 to experience very strong growth, according to the latest data published by Mixpanel. Last week we were split up with iOS 16 which had reached around 10% market sharewhile iOS 15 was still at 80%, while now we are seeing a rapid decline of the previous version and a surge of the current one.

More precisely, taking a look at the table just below, we notice how iOS 16 has already passed 21%while iOS 15 crashed to 68%, a sign that the new operating system from Apple is gaining popularity with the general public. To foster growth we also find other factors not directly related to the update, such as the fact that the new iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max (here our preview) are actually available on the market, obviously with iOS 16 as standard. (not without a few problems).