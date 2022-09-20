iOS 16 continues to convince and adoption soars over 20%

The adoption rate of iOS 16 continues to experience very strong growth, according to the latest data published by Mixpanel. Last week we were split up with iOS 16 which had reached around 10% market sharewhile iOS 15 was still at 80%, while now we are seeing a rapid decline of the previous version and a surge of the current one.
More precisely, taking a look at the table just below, we notice how iOS 16 has already passed 21%while iOS 15 crashed to 68%, a sign that the new operating system from Apple is gaining popularity with the general public. To foster growth we also find other factors not directly related to the update, such as the fact that the new iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max (here our preview) are actually available on the market, obviously with iOS 16 as standard. (not without a few problems).
Further evidence of the good performance of the operating system is also provided by other data, such as the analysis published by Christian Seligdeveloper of the Reddit client Apollo. According to reports from Selig, 49.3% of Apollo users use iOS 16, 49.1% iOS 15, while only 1.6% iOS 14.
From this emerges an adoption rate of almost 50%, but it is obvious that the sample of users taken into consideration is on average more informed and attentive to news, which is why it is expected that many have already installed the latest software version. from day one. In fact, we remind you that Apple does not notify the presence of a new version of iOS at the time of its release, but adopts a policy of gradual automatic distributionin order to fix any critical bugs before they reach a large number of users.