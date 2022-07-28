HomeTech NewsGamingA horror game in Augmented Reality, the first on Snapchat

A horror game in Augmented Reality, the first on Snapchat

Tech NewsGaming

Published on

By Brian Adam
snapchat juego fantasma.jpg
snapchat juego fantasma.jpg
- Advertisement -

Snap bets a lot on augmented reality, we saw it recently with the experience they had in Barcelona, ​​and they demonstrate it again today with the launch of «Ghost Phone», the first Augmented Reality game on Snapchat.

Ghost Phone is presented as an interactive experience where we will have to discover the secrets of a found phone, with activities designed to solve the mystery of what happened to its former owner.

Use new lenses that allow us to enjoy the game in our own environment. We will have to get up and move to collect ghost energy inside the phone, as well as pop them.

To use it we have to perform the following steps:

Chip shortage will get worse before it gets better, according to Intel

– Open Snapchat and look for “Ghost Phone” between the lenses, or the icon that appears behind the Rocket in Chat.
– Decipher the password to be able to see the contents of the ghost phone.
– Find clues among the various messages and data.
– Unlock camera modes to look around us to capture ghosts using Augmented Reality.
– Level up to discover applications and data with more tracks, with more camera modes and more ghosts.

The ultimate goal is to find out what happened to Lisa, an entertaining experience that joins the nearly 100 Minis offered to Snapchatters from within the app.

To create the game they have used Snap’s own technology, the Playcanvas game engine, and Lens Studio.

More than 200 million users use Augmented Reality on Snapchat every day, and they continue to invest in multiplayer Augmented Reality, computer vision, and machine learning.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Creative Stage Air V2, a cheap but capable soundbar

The Creative Stage Air V2 is already available in the Spanish market with a...
Apple

Apple Car, Luigi Taraborrelli arrives at Lamborghini?

Apple, we know, has an ambitious project for the automotive sector. The goal,...
Developers

Playstation 5: Beta software supports 1440p resolution

Android

Moto G32: 90 Hz screen, a lot of battery and almost pure Android 12, for just over 200 euros

Motorola has just announced a new mobile to strengthen its mid-range, the...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

WhatsApp: Why do you keep showing up ‘online’ after closing the app?

Surely you have faced the “I saw you 'online' and you did not answer...

© 2021 voonze.com.