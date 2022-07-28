A horror game in Augmented Reality, the first on Snapchat

Snap bets a lot on , we saw it recently with the experience they had in Barcelona, ​​and they demonstrate it again today with the launch of «Ghost Phone», the Augmented Reality game on Snapchat.

Ghost Phone is presented as an interactive experience where we will have to discover the secrets of a found phone, with activities designed to solve the mystery of what happened to its former owner.

Use new lenses that allow us to enjoy the game in our own environment. We will have to get up and move to collect ghost energy inside the phone, as well as pop them.

To use it we have to perform the following steps:

– Open Snapchat and look for “Ghost Phone” between the lenses, or the icon that appears behind the Rocket in Chat.

– Decipher the password to be able to see the contents of the ghost phone.

– Find clues among the various messages and data.

– Unlock camera modes to look around us to capture ghosts using Augmented Reality.

– Level up to discover applications and data with more tracks, with more camera modes and more ghosts.

The ultimate goal is to find out what happened to Lisa, an entertaining experience that joins the nearly 100 Minis offered to Snapchatters from within the app.

To create the game they have used Snap’s own technology, the Playcanvas game engine, and Lens Studio.

More than 200 million users use Augmented Reality on Snapchat every day, and they continue to invest in multiplayer Augmented Reality, computer vision, and machine learning.