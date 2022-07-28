HomeTech NewsCreative Stage Air V2, a cheap but capable soundbar

Creative Stage Air V2, a cheap but capable soundbar

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
creative stage air v2 2 1000x600.jpg
creative stage air v2 2 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

The creative Stage Air V2 is already available in the Spanish market with a price of €59.99, a figure that makes it an economical solution within the reach of any pocket. As our regular readers will remember, we anticipated its official launch and we talked about it about a month ago, but today we wanted to share with you its launch, its official specifications and the final price.

Well, what does the Creative Stage Air V2 offer for 59.99 euros? Well, the truth is that looks like a very interesting product. In terms of design, it has a very well-cared and well-finished minimalist aesthetic that will allow it to fit into any desktop without any problems.

Also at the level of benefits scratches at a good level within its rangesince it can work both wirelessly and wired, it has a 3.5 mm jack connector and has a peak power of 20 watts and uses Bluetooth 5.3, which allows it to offer autonomy of up to 6 hours of use for each battery charge.

Creative Stage Air V2

How to cancel your Spotify Premium subscription

The Creative Stage Air V2 has two 5-watt speakers that, as we said, register a maximum power of 20 watts. They use custom drivers, so we can expect quality stereo sound. It has a 2,200 mAh battery, a signal-to-noise ratio of ≥ 75 dB, and a frequency response of 80-20,000 Hz. Not bad at all for a sound bar under 60 eurosand the best thing is that it is compatible with PC, Mac and consoles such as PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

That cross-platform approach with a near universal support, thanks to its different connectivity options, make it a very versatile sound bar, and round off a set of top-level specifications taking into account the range in which it falls. Remember that thanks to Bluetooth connectivity we can link it to any smartphone, tablet, laptop and television that also has this wireless connection standard.

In the table that we leave you at the end of this article you will find a complete summary with its specifications, and a comparison with other models that Creative currently sells within its line of sound bars.

Creative Stage Air V2

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Gaming

A horror game in Augmented Reality, the first on Snapchat

Snap bets a lot on Augmented Reality, we saw it recently with the experience...
Apple

Apple Car, Luigi Taraborrelli arrives at Lamborghini?

Apple, we know, has an ambitious project for the automotive sector. The goal,...
Developers

Playstation 5: Beta software supports 1440p resolution

Android

Moto G32: 90 Hz screen, a lot of battery and almost pure Android 12, for just over 200 euros

Motorola has just announced a new mobile to strengthen its mid-range, the...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

WhatsApp: Why do you keep showing up ‘online’ after closing the app?

Surely you have faced the “I saw you 'online' and you did not answer...

© 2021 voonze.com.