Creative Stage Air V2, a cheap but capable soundbar

The Stage Air V2 is already available in the Spanish market with a price of €59.99, a figure that makes it an economical solution within the reach of any pocket. As our regular readers will remember, we anticipated its official launch and we talked about it about a month ago, but today we wanted to share with you its launch, its official specifications and the final price.

Well, what does the Creative Stage Air V2 offer for 59.99 euros? Well, the truth is that looks like a very interesting product. In terms of design, it has a very well-cared and well-finished minimalist aesthetic that will allow it to fit into any desktop without any problems.

Also at the level of benefits scratches at a good level within its rangesince it can work both wirelessly and wired, it has a 3.5 mm jack connector and has a peak power of 20 watts and uses Bluetooth 5.3, which allows it to offer autonomy of up to 6 hours of use for each battery charge.

The Creative Stage Air V2 has two 5-watt speakers that, as we said, register a maximum power of 20 watts. They use custom drivers, so we can expect quality stereo sound. It has a 2,200 mAh battery, a signal-to-noise ratio of ≥ 75 dB, and a frequency response of 80-20,000 Hz. Not bad at all for a sound bar under 60 eurosand the best thing is that it is compatible with PC, Mac and consoles such as PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

That cross-platform approach with a near universal support, thanks to its different connectivity options, make it a very versatile sound bar, and round off a set of top-level specifications taking into account the range in which it falls. Remember that thanks to Bluetooth connectivity we can link it to any smartphone, tablet, laptop and television that also has this wireless connection standard.

In the table that we leave you at the end of this article you will find a complete summary with its specifications, and a comparison with other models that Creative currently sells within its line of sound bars.