Apple Car, Luigi Taraborrelli arrives at Lamborghini?

Now comes an interesting news. Bloomberg reports that the bitten apple would have hired the Italian Taraborrelli which boasts a high profile curriculum in the automotive field since last May worked with . Taraborrelli has worked with the car manufacturer for 20 years and, in the last period, has held the role of Head of Chassis and Vehicle Dynamics. The manager had dealt with models such as Urus, Huracan and Aventador.

, we know, has an ambitious project for the automotive sector. The goal, at least on paper, would be to launch an electric car on the market equipped with advanced driving assistance features. We have talked about the Apple Car chat many times and we have also seen how Cupertino has had to face various problems.

Of course, interested parties do not receive comments on the news reported by Bloomberg. If confirmed, this move would be a clear sign that Apple is working to strengthen the Apple Car project team with high-profile people. Given his great experience, Luigi Taraborrelli could make an important contribution to the development of the electric car with the bitten apple.

Lately, Apple has hired several people related to its Apple Car project including Desi Ujkashevic with a past at Ford. Despite some “weight” arrivals, however, the team had lost some very important figures over time. Not for nothing, in March 2022 the indiscretion that Cupertino was working on the reorganization of the group working on the Apple Car project had emerged. Group that currently would be under the leadership of Kevin Lynch who had replaced Doug Field who had left Apple to take over for Ford.

Apple has big ambitions for its Apple Car project and, as we have seen in the past, the goal would be to present its electric car. around 2025. Luigi Taraborrelli could actually give a strong impetus to the plans of the American company to achieve this goal. All that remains is to wait for more information on the evolution of the Apple Car project.