A fourth color for traffic lights, something useful with autonomous cars on the streets

With the increasing development and use of autonomous vehicles, it is necessary for the road infrastructure to adapt to meet the needs of these new vehicles.

One of the issues that is currently being discussed is the possibility of including a fourth colored light in traffic lights, which allows autonomous vehicles to be told when it is safe to proceed and when it is necessary to stop. This additional light could improve road safety, reduce traffic congestion, and accelerate the transition to a more efficient and sustainable transportation system.

In this context, an article has been published that explores the proposal to include a new white light in traffic lights, with the possible benefits that it could offer and the challenges that would have to be faced to implement it successfully.

The article in question deals with the possibility that in the future traffic lights may include a fourth color, in addition to the usual three colors (red, yellow and green).

Currently, the role of traffic lights is to regulate the flow of traffic on roads and protect pedestrians. However, due to the increased use of autonomous and electric vehicles, some experts have proposed including a fourth color on traffic signs.

This fourth color would be white. Researchers at North Carolina State University are proposing it as a solution that would signal to drivers that autonomous vehicles are intelligently managing the next intersection of traffic flow. In this way, if a driver sees a white traffic light, he will only have to follow the freelancer in front of him, since that freelancer is in charge of managing the traffic at the intersection.

The color white could also be used to indicate to other drivers when an electric vehicle is charging, thereby reducing congestion at charging stations and facilitating the transition to an electric vehicle fleet.

However, for this proposal to become a reality, major changes to traffic laws and regulations would be necessary. In addition, autonomous vehicles would have to be equipped with technology that would allow them to communicate with traffic lights and recognize the new color.

This proposal is still at a very early stage and would require much more discussion and debate before being implemented, but the first steps have already been taken.