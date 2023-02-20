TikTok, the new fund for creators aims for longer videos

TikTok is setting up a new fund to pay content creators, and will focus… on longer videos. It may seem a contradiction, calculating that the ByteDance social media has convinced practically all the major players in the sector, from Facebook to YouTube, to implement their own version of the format, but for some time now the company’s executives have been convinced that the most long films, whether pre-recorded or direct, will be essential to continue to grow.

Creators who already participated in the previous program can switch to the new one, but it is a one-way street: there is no going back. We doubt many will want to do this – a common complaint was that the revenues were low. Hopefully, things will be better this time around, although there is currently no information on how much money TikTok has put into the pot (the previous time there was $1 billion, to be distributed to all participants over three years ). However, company spokesmen specified that for payments various parameters will be evaluatedsuch as number of views, region and more.

Over the years, TikTok has gradually increased the maximum length limit of its videos, and expanded/strengthened the tools and infrastructure for hosting live streams. The behemoth’s growth has been dizzying over the past couple of years, but it’s starting to show signs of slowing down in recent times, at least in the United States. Meanwhile, however, the specter of the Ban hovers.