Does the VLC player give you jumps? This is what you have to do to fix it

- Advertisement -

One of the best media players out there today is VLC. This development, which is free, can be used on a large number of operating systems such as Android, macOS and even Windows. If you have problems because sometimes what you see jumps, we will tell you how to correct it. It should be noted in this development that it offers excellent compatibility with the different file formats and that it even allows you to connect to live broadcasts through addresses in the cloud. Therefore, we are talking about an excellent job that even includes support for combined use with Chromecast. By the way, it also offers possibilities such as controlling the playback speed or using subtitles if the videos are in other languages. File formats and VLC As we have indicated before, the combativeness offered in this section by the software we are talking about is excellent. Of course, there are some small details that you should know about it. If you want to know all the options that VLC works with without the slightest problem, in this link you will find the complete list that will let you know if the video you have can be enjoyed in this player. By the way, on some occasions, if the compression of a file is not adequate, you may have playback problems -because it will skip-. Therefore, the ideal is that you check on other computers if what happens to you is generalized and, if so, it is best to carry out the transformation process again because something has gone wrong. Acceleration, the normal malfunction This is an option that is available in VLC, and that goes directly to the device’s graphics so that the decoding performance is the best possible. It doesn’t always work well, so if you’re experiencing regular playback lag, you should try unchecking the Hardware Acceleration option in the player options. These are the steps that you have to take to achieve it: Open the VLC application as usual and, at this moment, access the Tools menu to access the advanced options of the player. Now, among the available options, you must choose Preferences, which is in the menu that you see on the screen. Look for the Input / Codes option (it could be in a tab or menu) that you see in the VLC interface. Among the possibilities available in this is the hardware accelerated decoding function. You should disable it. Now use Save if necessary and with this you are done. This should fix any lag issues you’re having when using VLC. As you can see, it’s all very simple and, obviously, if at any given time you need to go back to the previous situation, follow the instructions above and activate hardware acceleration. Give yourself, it will not give you problems to make the indicated changes in relation to the stability of the application. >