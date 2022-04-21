A controller that turns mobiles into handheld game consoles

In the segment of smart mobile phones, in recent times a sub-group of this type of mobile devices focused on games has proliferated, with fairly solvent hardware.

To complement the experience, some manufacturers have brought to the market a series of accessories that facilitate the performance of games for hours. One of them is GameSir, and it has just released the new version of its mobile game controller on Indiegogo.



Its about new Game Sir X3 and it comes with a series of improvements with respect to the successful version X2, used above all, when it comes to accessing games in the cloud through platforms such as Google Stadia and the like.

with this controller the idea is that users connect it to their smartphones and have something similar to a Nintendo Switch-type console.

Ideal for playing Google Stadia games and similar platforms

this new version stands out for a cooling system that will allow the mobile phone to maintain it at adequate temperaturesand more if the built-in fan is used, which is the main novelty compared to the previous version.

Even without the fan running, the integrated pad and heatsink will do the job.

The controller itself will be powered directly from the mobile phone itself, although the fan, which will also have RGB lights, will have to be connected independently to a power source, bringing its USB-C connector to it.

In addition, in this version the opinions of the users have been taken into account when it comes to bringing improvements to the available buttons. Although the previous version was also compatible with iOS mobiles, This new campaign version is only compatible with Android phones from version 9 onwards.

According to the published timeline, final production will be produced in May this yearwhich will allow shipments to different locations in June, depending on whether one or another reward of the three available to date is chosen.

In this sense, a unit of this controller will have a cost equivalent to 64 euros thanks to the 30% discount, this being the reward that is being chosen the most by sponsors.

On its first day, it has already managed to reach 87% of the goal, with about 30 more days left in the campaign, so it is likely that the campaign will go ahead, and the sponsors will get their respective units.

Those interested will have all the information on the campaign website.