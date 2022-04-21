These have been all the announcements of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

Meta has celebrated this afternoon the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, a presentation in which, as you can deduce from its name, it has announcedSome of the new games coming to Oculus, Meta’s virtual reality platform. And, although the use of virtual reality technology is still very small, as new and interesting titles arrive, it is likely that more users will decide to take the leap.

At Meta they are very aware of this and, what is even more important for the company, this it may be the main way to get future new users to your metaverse project. Thus, it is more than understandable that although this year it has canceled its developer conference, because the project has not yet been completely defined, it has held the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, with the announcement of many games that will arrive on its platform.

So, let’s see what announcements have been made today in the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase:

Ghostbusters VR

For many, the most powerful and surprising announcement of this Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, to the point that Mark Zuckerberg himself has made an appearance for the launch of this new title, in which we will have to put on all the equipment of a ghost hunter to face all kinds of paranormal creatures. Allows group play of up to four people.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Second chapter of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, a title that was released two years ago. We will return to New Orleans to face a legion of zombies that, unfortunately, will not be another festive element of Mardi Gras. Again, as we saw in the previous installment, our decisions will change the course of history.

BONELAB

If you enjoyed BONEWORKS, by Stress Level Zero, then you are the target audience of BONELAB, the new creation of this studio, in which as soon as we escape from our own execution, we will find a strange underground laboratory that will allow us to advance, while that we investigate our own history.

NFL PRO ERA

Of course, some sports title could not be missing among the announcements of this Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. With this manager managing a football team a few months before the start of the season, and we will have to work hard to try to get, as you may have already imagined, to the Super Bowl.

Among Us VR

Little can be said, compared to imagining the experience of playing Among Us with your friends in virtual reality. This is probably one of the biggest temptations, in my case, to jump into this technology, and one of my favorite announcements from this Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

Red Matter 2

Once again we find a sequel announced in this Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, in this case the long-awaited sequel to Red Matter, which left us quite intrigued with the end of its first installment. In this release we will pick up the story right where it left off in its predecessor.

exhale 2

And there are no two without three, so we have also come across the follow-up to Espire 1: VR Operative. And as in its predecessor, we will see ourselves again in charge of a dangerous but important mission, to find a dangerous supersonic and undetectable missile that poses a global threat.

Moss: Book 2

We will once again take control of Quill, Moss’s main hero, who also takes up the narrative thread of his predecessor, and now he will entrust us with the mission of ending the government of the Arcana to free the population and save the world from the great wreck.

RUINSMAGUS

Grand Amnis has, under its picturesque and busy streets, a vast labyrinth of ruins, unknown to most of the inhabitants of the surface. It will not be your case, because you will have to enter that underground kingdom to reveal all the secrets it hides.

Cities: VR

Another of the titles that have caught my attention the most, is that we find a version, adapted to the context of virtual reality, of Cities: Skylines, a city construction and management simulator with which we can start from empty land and build from small towns to large cities.

Beat Saber – Electronic Mixtape

New content for the popular Beat Saber, which makes us a top DJ. With this expansion we will get songs from the successful artists deadmau5, Marshmello, Pendulum and more.

Resident Evil 4 – The Mercenaries

The unlockable minigame at the end of Resident Evil 4’s story mode finally comes to the VR version of the game, as we have been told in this Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. This movement was something long awaited by its players for a long time.

As you can see, it has been a very complete and varied presentation. If you want to see the entire Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022 event, then you have the video of it.

