A comparison of four light mini quadrocopters up to 350 euros

Fly a lap for fun or take a selfie from the air on the go? Mini quadrocopters are good for such missions. We tested four models.
Small, foldable drones are not only easy to transport and quickly ready for use. With models weighing less than 250 grams, users only have to deal with a few conditions. It is enough to register as a pilot and equip the drone with a badge. However, you do not need a driver’s license – and you can still fly in residential areas and close to people.
We tested four drones in this weight class: the le-idea IDEA 37, the Holy Stone HS710, the Hubsan Zino Mini SE and the DJI Mini SE. They belong in the entry-level class with street prices between 240 and 350 euros (as of September 2022) and are camera drones: They film and take photos from the air. We wanted to know to what extent the mini drones differ in terms of scope of delivery, flight characteristics, flight modes and image quality of the photo and video recordings.
All tested models rely on the folding design made famous by the small DJI drones. Your booms are folded together with the motors and propellers and fit into a slightly larger jacket pocket.