Hit the Island: The Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro already has its first game

Apple’s new Island has its game. In a 45-second video shared by developer Kriss Smolka, we get a look at a fun and addictive game concept called “Hit The Island.”

The game conveys the nostalgia of a popular Breakout or Arkanoid game from the 80s. Instead of bricks, the goal of the ball is to hit the Island.

In this game, you control a paddle at the bottom, which moves left and right to hit the ball. After five successful hits, the color of the background and the speed of the ball change.

To make the game even more interesting, you will get several balls after reaching a certain score. For example, the clip shows us that after getting 15 points, the ball is multiplied by 2.

Software developer Kriss Smolka is trying to get the game released on the App Store before September 16, when the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max arrive on the doorsteps of pre-order buyers.




