8 things or devices that you will not believe that Xiaomi has manufactured

In a very short time, Xiaomi has managed to become a true reference brand. We all know the great virtues of their smartphone and accessories, in addition to the great success that electric scooters that are seen in all cities are having in our country. However, the brand is much more, and in fact it manufactures all kinds of things or devices that you surely would not expect to come from a brand like Xiaomi. In this article we bring together eight of them to surprise you .

The brand stores that we can already find in Spain show only a small part of the Xiaomi catalog, because in fact there are some things that do not leave China or that reach very few other territories. A cell phone sterilizer With COVID we have all been very concerned about cleaning everything we had on hand very well. Xiaomi has a product on the market that could have saved us a lot of time, since it is about a very compact portable sterilizer and that works very well.

The device is designed primarily to sterilize mobiles, but you can sterilize anything you want with it as long as it fits inside. Also, if your device is compatible with wireless charging You can charge it while the device does its work, for which it takes very little time.

Xiaomi manufactures…towels!

We all have Xiaomi as a technological benchmark thanks to the fact that its products are capable of doing everything. But, and although it sounds strange, Xiaomi also manufactures something so simple and easy how can it be a towel.

Don’t expect this to have LEDs or Bluetooth, as these are actually pretty simple towels. The most remarkable thing about them is that they are made of 100% cotton, so it is a quality product. They are quite cheap and there are in different colors.

A smart pot

If you like to have your plants at home in the best of conditions, you may be interested to know that Xiaomi has something for you. The brand sells a pot with several sensors so that we can take control of our plants to the millimeter.

This pot is capable of analyzing the soil and the roots of the plant that we have inside it, and will emit a series of lights depending on the type of terrain that we have and its needs. Also, also detects sun and temperaturesomething very important if we want our plants to have good health.

A very special pillow

If the towel thing caught you off guard, this might as well. Xiaomi also manufactures pillows to facilitate our restas well as with other perfect sleeping products such as duvets or even mattresses.

These pillows that Xiaomi manufactures promise thanks to their technology (again, no Bluetooth or strange things) trouble-free rest for eight hoursthanks to the fact that the pillow adapts perfectly to our neck and our head.

He also makes thermos

At this point it is clear that Xiaomi knows how to do practically everything, so I don’t think you will be surprised if we tell you that the Chinese brand is also manufacturing its own thermosideal for both hot and cold liquid storage.

These do not have any special technology, they are simply very good thermoses built in stainless steel They have a vacuum chamber to better preserve their content. They are in different colors.

A futuristic toilet bowl

We come to a rather strange invention, especially in the West. Xiaomi has also been manufacturing and marketing for some time your own smart toilet bowlsand these are wildly successful in China.

This product is expensive, but it is worth it for everything it offers. Xiaomi’s toilet bowl is capable of pouring water for cleaning, as well as having a system to heat the cup at a temperature that is comfortable and many other functions.

A shoe dryer

Another product that is not very common here, but that is successful in other markets is Xiaomi shoe dryer. This product is really simple, but very useful: it will allow us to dry our shoes inside in a matter of minutes when we wash them.

Not only does it dry, but this Xiaomi product is also capable of disinfect our footwear inside, something that other similar products do not usually do. As we say, here it is difficult for you to acquire it, but surely there is an online store that sends it to Spain.

up sneakers

Speaking of drying our shoes, it should also be added that Xiaomi manufactures sneakers. On this occasion we do have a bit of technology inside them, and that is that inside there is a chip that will record all our activity.

We can see this activity collected in the Mi Home application so that we can keep an exhaustive control. The shoe itself is designed to be light and comfortableand the sole is designed to withstand impacts because they really are shoes designed above all for sports.