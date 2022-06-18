Data from the Motorola Edge 30 Lite, Edge 30 Fusion, Moto E12 and Moto G32 are leaked

@OnLeaks and CompareDial have collaborated to obtain and publish information from smartphones Motorola Edge 30 Lite, Edge 30 Fusion, Moto E12 and Moto G32, whose releases are planned for this year. While they appear or not, what we can expose are some of their basic specifications and their prices.

The motorcycle e12 is a low-end device whose base price will be €139. Although Motorola is a brand that usually puts a lot of effort into the entry range, the Moto E12 will become one of its cheapest smartphones. At the level of characteristics it will have 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. It will be available in “dark” and white colors. The second leaves no room for doubt, but the “dark” part leaves the door open to many possibilities.

About him Moto G32it will cost €229 and aims to have a version destined for India and a global one. I would have a connection to 4Ga 5,000mAh battery and one 50 megapixel rear camera along with another 8 megapixel wide angle and a third 2MPwhile the front would be 16 megapixels, its price would be €299 and would be available in the colors silver and gray.

Of Edge 30 Lite more data is apparently known, since it will include connectivity 5G, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 4,020mAh battery with fast charging at 30 watts, a 3.5-millimeter jack, a rear camera configuration that would have at least a 64-megapixel camera along with a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. The screen would be 6.28-inch POLED, with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a native resolution FHD + (1080 × 2400 pixels). Its price would be €399 and would be available in silver, violet and moonless night colors.

And finally we have the Edge 30 Fusion, which can be considered as the “mobile billet” of those mentioned in this entry. This device is of a higher range as its possible price of €679. Features would include a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage internal for data At the color level for now only black is known.

And so far these four models of Motorola smartphones that should be launched in the remainder of the year. Although initially focused on the mid-range and entry-level, for some time now the brand has diversified its offer, although it seems that it has lost some impact against the legion of Chinese manufacturers (and that Motorola is under Lenovo).