HKU CDS Research Internship 2025: Learn, and Earn in Hong Kong

If you’re studying computer science, stats, or actuarial science and want to experience real research work at a top Asian university, here’s your shot. The School of Computing and Data Science at the University of Hong Kong (HKU CDS) is rolling out its 2025 Research Internship Programme — and trust me, it’s more than just a fancy summer gig.

What’s in Store?



HKU is offering around 50 internship slots for outstanding undergrads — not just from Hong Kong or Mainland China, but from universities worldwide. The 2025 Research Internship Programme runs from July 13 to August 31, 2025, though your exact schedule may shift a little depending on your assigned faculty mentor.

And yes, you get paid. Each intern will receive a stipend of HK$22,274, which should easily cover living expenses while you’re in Hong Kong.

Who’s Eligible to Apply?



To throw your hat in the ring, you should be:

Currently in your second or third year of an undergraduate program

Majoring in Computer Science, Statistics, Actuarial Science , or a closely related subject

Enrolled at a university in Mainland China, Hong Kong, or abroad

What Will You Be Doing?

This internship is hands-on. Once you’re selected, you’ll be paired with a faculty member and plugged into an ongoing research project. You’ll be expected to work full-time, contribute to the research team, and share your findings by the end of the internship.

It’s the perfect stepping stone if you’re considering grad school or a future research career. No boring lectures — just real-world academic research and direct mentorship from experts in the field.

Apply Here

Interested? You can submit your application at: https://cds.hku.hk/rintern/

Deadline to Apply:

May 30, 2025 — don’t miss it!