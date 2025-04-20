PhD Fellowship in Greece 2025 – Join the FUSION Project
If you’re into Chemistry, Materials Science, or anything similar — and you’re passionate about sustainability and making a real difference — here’s something that might interest you.

The Institute of Chemical Engineering Sciences (ICE-HT) at the Foundation for Research and Technology – Hellas (FORTH) in Patras, Greece, is now accepting applications for a PhD fellowship. This position is part of an EU-backed research project called FUSION, which is all about finding smart, long-term ways to cut down food loss and waste, and support food security across the Mediterranean region.

Sounds like a big mission? It is. And that’s where you might come in.

A Quick Glance at the Fellowship

Location: FORTH/ICE-HT, Patras, Greece

Focus: Studying materials and water through physical and chemical analysis

Project Name: FUSION (Grant Agreement No. 2431)

Starts: June 1, 2025

Duration: 6 months to start, might get extended

Monthly Stipend: Around €840 (depends on your qualifications)

If selected, you’ll be diving into some seriously cool interdisciplinary research involving plasma technology, water testing, and analyzing materials — all linked to reducing food waste and boosting food security.

Who Can Apply?

  • You’ve got a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Materials Science, or something along those lines
  • You’ve also finished (or are finishing) a Master’s in a relevant field
  • You’re already enrolled in a PhD program (Chemistry, Materials Science, etc.)
  • You’ve got some practical lab experience, especially with things like:
  1. Plasma setups
  2. Techniques like TGA, XPS, BET
  • You’re fluent in Greek and can communicate well in English (you’ll need at least a B2 level — higher levels get more points)

How You’ll Be Evaluated (Total of 100 Points)

 

Criteria for selection Points
Postgrad courses that match the project 20
Experience with TGA, XPS, BET 20
Hands-on plasma tech knowledge 20
BSc grade (×2) 20
English Proficiency (C1 = 10, C2 = 20) 20

Got any peer-reviewed journal publications? That can give you an extra 20 bonus points — so be sure to include them if you do!

This isn’t just another academic fellowship. It’s a chance to work on real-world sustainability issues, get hands-on lab experience, and grow as a researcher while living in one of the most beautiful parts of Europe.

If this sounds like something you’d love to be part of, don’t wait too long — get your application ready and send it in!

Apply: https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/sites/default/files/funding/2025-04/175705_9Ι55469ΗΚΥ-Ο05.pdf

The last date to apply for the PhD Fellowship in “Physicochemical Characterization of Materials and Water” at FORTH/ICE-HT is April 30, 2025, by 16:00h (Greek time).

