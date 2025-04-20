PhD Fellowship in Greece 2025 – Join the FUSION Project
If you’re into Chemistry, Materials Science, or anything similar — and you’re passionate about sustainability and making a real difference — here’s something that might interest you.
The Institute of Chemical Engineering Sciences (ICE-HT) at the Foundation for Research and Technology – Hellas (FORTH) in Patras, Greece, is now accepting applications for a PhD fellowship. This position is part of an EU-backed research project called FUSION, which is all about finding smart, long-term ways to cut down food loss and waste, and support food security across the Mediterranean region.
Sounds like a big mission? It is. And that’s where you might come in.
A Quick Glance at the Fellowship
Location: FORTH/ICE-HT, Patras, Greece
Focus: Studying materials and water through physical and chemical analysis
Project Name: FUSION (Grant Agreement No. 2431)
Starts: June 1, 2025
Duration: 6 months to start, might get extended
Monthly Stipend: Around €840 (depends on your qualifications)
If selected, you’ll be diving into some seriously cool interdisciplinary research involving plasma technology, water testing, and analyzing materials — all linked to reducing food waste and boosting food security.
Who Can Apply?
- You’ve got a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Materials Science, or something along those lines
- You’ve also finished (or are finishing) a Master’s in a relevant field
- You’re already enrolled in a PhD program (Chemistry, Materials Science, etc.)
- You’ve got some practical lab experience, especially with things like:
- Plasma setups
- Techniques like TGA, XPS, BET
- You’re fluent in Greek and can communicate well in English (you’ll need at least a B2 level — higher levels get more points)
How You’ll Be Evaluated (Total of 100 Points)
|Criteria for selection
|Points
|Postgrad courses that match the project
|20
|Experience with TGA, XPS, BET
|20
|Hands-on plasma tech knowledge
|20
|BSc grade (×2)
|20
|English Proficiency (C1 = 10, C2 = 20)
|20
Got any peer-reviewed journal publications? That can give you an extra 20 bonus points — so be sure to include them if you do!
This isn’t just another academic fellowship. It’s a chance to work on real-world sustainability issues, get hands-on lab experience, and grow as a researcher while living in one of the most beautiful parts of Europe.
If this sounds like something you’d love to be part of, don’t wait too long — get your application ready and send it in!
Apply: https://euraxess.ec.europa.eu/sites/default/files/funding/2025-04/175705_9Ι55469ΗΚΥ-Ο05.pdf
The last date to apply for the PhD Fellowship in “Physicochemical Characterization of Materials and Water” at FORTH/ICE-HT is April 30, 2025, by 16:00h (Greek time).