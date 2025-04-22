USTR Summer Internship 2025 Accepting Applications from Students Nationwide

If you’re a student, recent graduate, or a veteran looking to dive into the world of U.S. trade and international economics, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) just opened the doors to a truly exciting opportunity. Their Summer 2025 Internship Program is now accepting applications — and it’s your chance to get a front-row seat to how American trade policy is crafted and executed.

Work at the Heart of Trade Policy — Washington, D.C.

Interns will be based at USTR’s headquarters in D.C., working directly with teams that shape America’s trade agenda. While this internship is unpaid, it does offer a local transit subsidy — helpful if you’re commuting within the area.

This isn’t just office work. It’s hands-on exposure to trade negotiations, research projects, and intergovernmental coordination at the highest levels.

What Interns Will Be Doing

Depending on the department you’re placed in, here’s the kind of work you could expect:

Doing research and policy analysis on trade and economic topics

Compiling stats and crafting briefing notes

Helping organize key meetings, events, and hearings

Writing up reports, internal memos, and official letters

Sitting in on interagency discussions and congressional markups

It’s the kind of real-world experience that sets the stage for future careers in law, public policy, economics, and diplomacy.

Who’s Eligible?

To apply, you must be:

A U.S. citizen , at least 18 years old by the start date

, at least by the start date Currently enrolled in a college or university (2- or 4-year program), OR

in a college or university (2- or 4-year program), OR Recently graduated (within the last 2 years), OR

(within the last 2 years), OR A U.S. military veteran with a high school diploma or equivalent, discharged within the last 2 years

Also, if you’re male and born after Dec. 31, 1959, you must be registered with the Selective Service System to qualify.

When and Where

Start Date: June 9, 2025

June 9, 2025 End Date: August 15, 2025

August 15, 2025 Location: All work must be done on-site in Washington, D.C. — no remote roles available

All work must be done — no remote roles available Workload Options: Full-time: 35+ hours/week Part-time: 15–34 hours/week



USTR doesn’t provide housing or relocation support, but they’re happy to help you get academic credit if your school allows it.

Application Details

Application Period: April 22 to April 30, 2025

April 22 to April 30, 2025 But act fast — once they hit 100 applications, they’ll stop accepting new ones!

Apply here: https://ustr.applytojob.com/apply

More info: https://ustr.gov/about-us/office-human-capital-and-services/careers/student-internship-program

If you’re aiming to break into the world of trade, this is your moment. Don’t wait — get your application in before the window closes!