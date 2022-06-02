2 June in the name of mobile gaming: Diablo Immortal and eFootball 2022 arrive

Just in time for tomorrow’s little vacation, two highly anticipated mobile games have arrived: Diablo Immortal and eFootball 2022. The first represents the official entry of the legendary Blizzard franchise into the world of smartphone gaming, a segment that for the amount of money it moves can no longer be overlooked by anyone. It was announced a long time ago, and while it spawned one of the longest-running and most exploited memes in internet history and took much longer to develop than anticipated, early feedback is far from disastrous – although, of course, there all the considerations relating to the free-to-play model and the lootboxes are to be made.

Diablo Immortal ™ is the new game in Blizzard Entertainment’s genre-defining action RPG series, set between the events of Diablo® II: Lord of Destruction® and Diablo III®. Explore the nightmare world of Sanctuary like never before in an online massively multiplayer (MMORPG) experience where angels and demons battle for domination over the mortal realm. Join countless other players on an epic quest to collect the corrupted Worldstone fragments from around the world and prevent the return of the Lord of Dread. Whether you are a longtime fan of Diablo or a new player, you will embark on an adventure in a vast explorable world where you will clash with armies of demons, collect epic loot and gain unimaginable powers.

In theory, the game was supposed to be available from tomorrow, but the official pages on the App Store and Play Store are already available; as for Android we managed to install and play it successfully, while on iOS we are having a little more difficulty. The problems should be resolved within a few hours, we hope.

Diablo Immortal | Android | Google Play Store, Free (in-app purchases)

| Google Play Store, Diablo Immortal | iOS | Apple App Store, Free (in-app purchases)

eFootball 2022 is instead substantially the update of PES 2021; it will be functional only from tomorrow, but also in this case the pages of the App Store and Play Store have already been updated and it is already possible to download the game client. Konami’s soccer game has had a rather troubled life on consoles after abandoning the historic PES brand (although long-time fans will still be tied to the original ISS Pro!), Now we’ll see how it fares on mobile.