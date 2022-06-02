The next Galaxy XCover Pro “caught” by rumors: specifications and images of the rugged

It was talked about at the end of March, about Samsung’s intention to bring a new smartphone to the market in the summer period, much more resistant than the average. The preview was signed by the well-known informant OnLeaks which released some of the main technical specifications and several pictures of the next rugged model of the Galaxy line. Returning to the topic is OnLeaks again, which on that occasion spoke of Galaxy XCover Pro 2 while now of Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.

Although these are indiscretions, to be honest the two projects look very similar, not to mention identical. The products portrayed in the images are almost superimposable and the same conclusion is reached also by comparing the technical specifications reported by the informant. It comes to say that it is the same project, also by virtue of the fact that it does not seem likely that Samsung will launch two almost identical products in a short time, both aimed at a niche audience.

And it comes to say that, in this hypothesis, the most probable nomenclature is XCover Pro 2, since Samsung has so far launched only one of the Galaxy XCover Pro and the “6” would therefore have no logical basis, other than to decline in Pro variant the XCover 6 (which has not yet replaced the XCover 5). But if ours are nothing more than deductions and given the reliability of OnLeaks, we will still call it Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, Samsung – presumably soon – will be the judge.

PASSWORD: ‘SUBSTANCE’

The look of the upcoming Samsung rugged smartphone is typical of rugged: few or no concessions to aesthetics in exchange for a design that is as functional as possible to the initial objective, that is, to resist the most varied stresses. The bezels around the display are pronounced, there is a drop notch for the selfie camera, on the frame the classic keys for switching on and off and for the volume, with the plus of an additional key – red – whose functionality is not yet clear. There is also the physical fingerprint reader for secure unlocking.

Almost certain the rear panel is in reinforced plastic, it is quite probable that the same material was used for the frame. Two cameras on the back and the presence of the input for the 3.5 mm audio jack stands out these days. OnLeaks has also provided the size of Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, which are understandably larger than “traditional” smartphones, if only because of the structural reinforcements and then, let’s face it, because the audience to whom the next XCover Pro is aimed most likely of the aesthetics and dimensions a little more abundant matters relatively.

Below is the technical prospectus of Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro provided by OnLeaks.

SAMSUNG GALAXY XCOVER 6 PRO – PRESUMED SPECIFICATIONS