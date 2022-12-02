1Password now makes it easy for you to sign in using accounts with Apple, Google and other providers

1Password is one of the best-known password managers in its segment, and now has the ability to log in one click away on those platforms where user accounts have been used with third-party identity providers.

And it is that when accessing online platforms, in addition to filling in a simple form to have a user account as a general rule, there are also online platforms that offer the possibility of accessing directly using an account that you have with a third party provider.



In this sense, it is common to find the possibility of accessing many platforms using the usual Google account, the account you have on Facebook, as well as other providers such as Apple or Twitter, among others.

1Password will not only be able to remember that a third-party provider has been used to access the online platform of your choice, but it is also capable of knowing if you have used multiple accounts from the same provider.

In this way, if you have several Google accounts, for example, 1Password is capable of remembering the Google account associated with each platform, which makes it quite versatile. The new feature is starting to reach users with subscriptions to the Individual and Family plans, as well as 1Password Teams and Enterprise plans, being cCompatible with Chrome, Firefox, Brave and Edge browsers.

According to Steve Won, 1Password’s director of products:

While single sign-on is useful for reducing the number of passwords needed, it’s still a hassle for people to keep track of which third-party provider was used. Our new browser extension feature alleviates this by allowing users to log into their favorite apps and websites with a single click.

This release comes weeks after the platform announced that by next year it will support passkey technology, which is coming to replace the general use of online passwords, promising that it will support multiple platforms and have synchronization between them. same at the time of its release.

More info/Image Credit: 1Password