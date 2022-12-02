Telegram is obliged to provide personal data of accused of piracy in legal action

O telegram was required by the High Court of Delhi, India, to provide personal data of accused piracy in a lawsuit. The information is from channel administrators on the platform accused of violating copyright in the country. According to the TechCrunch website, Indian authorities asked Telegram for data such as names, phone numbers and IP addresses of the administrators of the accused channels in order to identify those responsible for the alleged crime.





The judge in the case confirmed receipt of the data requested from Telegram on November 24th. The lawsuit was filed by teacher Neetu Singh. She stated that all of her course’s educational material was being sold without authorization on the platform. - Advertisement - Furthermore, the price was below the official value of the product. The teacher’s defense also maintained that the dissemination of this type of content without authorization would also make Telegram violate the laws of Singapore, where its servers are located.

The lawyers of Singh also argued that those responsible for illegally distributing the materials were taking advantage of the “anonymity” offered by Telegram to commit cyber crimes and deceive consumers. Telegram’s defense argued that the disclosure of channel administrators’ data could not be done because it would violate its privacy policy, but the Delhi High Court did not accept the thesis and insisted on revealing the information. Legal disputes are nothing new for Telegram. In Europe, the messenger fought a battle with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for ignoring decisions, which even motivated an app lock request in the country, reversed after justice is served🇧🇷