15-inch MacBook Air may arrive in April with M2 chipset, says rumor

The launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air may be approaching, which is what new rumors released this week suggest, pointing to an official announcement in the first half of this year. Apparently, this laptop will come equipped with Apple’s M2 processor, delivering high performance both in simple tasks and editing programs.

This processor is the same that is present in the 13″ MacBook Air with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.According to analyst Ross Young, the Cupertino giant has started the manufacturing process of the 15.5-inch panels that should come on the brand’s next laptop highlighting the high image resolution.

“Industry sources say the 15-inch MacBook Air began mass production after Lunar New Year and is expected to ship in the second quarter,” the insider said. The expectation is that the laptop will be launched by Apple between mid-March and April with availability and price still unknown.

There is still no speculation about the design and construction of the laptop, but this upcoming model is expected to sport a similar look to the 13.6 MacBook Air with the traditional rectangular notch that houses the webcam and thin bezels, plus a MagSafe connector on the front. side.

13.6″ MacBook Air design. (Image: Playback).

