15-inch MacBook Air may arrive in April with M2 chipset, says rumor

The launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air may be approaching, which is what new rumors released this week suggest, pointing to an official announcement in the first half of this year. Apparently, this laptop will come equipped with Apple’s M2 processor, delivering high performance both in simple tasks and editing programs.

This processor is the same that is present in the 13″ MacBook Air with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.According to analyst Ross Young, the Cupertino giant has started the manufacturing process of the 15.5-inch panels that should come on the brand’s next laptop highlighting the high image resolution.