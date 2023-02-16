Octopath Traveler, Alien Isolation, and Others Leaving Xbox Game Pass Soon

At the beginning of the month, Microsoft announced that CrossfireX: Operation Catalyst and five other games would be leaving the Game Pass catalog soon, in addition to, of course, also announcing the first wave of games that will arrive in the catalog this month. This week, the service revealed more games that will be leaving the catalog soon, including highlights like Alien Isolation and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Amid the controversies surrounding Game Pass, Microsoft is still struggling to try to make the service attractive and get new subscribers. - Advertisement - While catalog turnover is expected by subscribers, the service will suffer some major downturns soon, with some heavyweight games being removed. From February 28ththe games Alien Isolation, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Final Fantasy 13: Lightning Returns It is Octopath Traveler will leave the Game Pass catalogue.

crown trick It is Far: Changing Tides It is Madden NFL 21 will also be taken out of the catalog on the same date. You’d better hurry if you want to try out any of these games before they’re taken down.

Are you playing any of the games coming out of Game Pass soon?

!