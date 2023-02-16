5G News
Offer alert: Redmi 10A for BRL 663
Officialized in the 1st quarter of 2021, the Redmi 10A arrived as an entry option bringing entry specifications focusing on users looking for a device for simple tasks, such as internet browsing, use of streaming applications such as Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max, for example.

On the front there is a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) with a refresh rate of 60 Hz with a drop notch that houses the 5-megapixel selfie camera, while on the back there is a sensor of 13 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture with 2 MP macro, plus an LED flash positioned next to the camera.

Moving on to the internal hardware, the smartphone comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G25 platform — octa-core up to 2 GHz with 12 nm lithography — with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 video card and 3 GB of RAM memory; the internal storage has 64 GB of space with a slot for expansion via microSD.

As it is a cheaper model, there is no highlight in terms of connectivity, including support for 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and a rear biometric reader. Energy demand is met by a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 10W charging and without the possibility of a wireless charger.

Offer

Currently, the Redmi 10A can be found costing BRL 663 on Amazon with the possibility of paying in up to 10 installments of BRL 66.30 without interest on any brand credit card.

This promotion refers to the 2 GB/32 GB version in Sky Blue. As with other promotions, the value of this offer can be changed at any time by the retailer without any influence from TechSmart. The same goes for product inventory.

Datasheet
  • Screen: 6.53-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25
  • 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM memory
  • 64GB of internal storage
  • Rear camera: 13 MP (Main, f/2.2) + 2 MP (Macro)
  • Front camera: 5 MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh with 10W charging
  • Extras: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, rear biometric reader, micro USB, headphone jack, expansion via MicroSD cards, infrared sensor
  • Operating system: Android 11, under MIUI 12.5
  • Dimensions: 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
  • Weight: 194 grams

Do you intend to invest in this Redmi entry model? Tell us, comment!

The Redmi 10A is available on Amazon for BRL 689. The cost-benefit is good and this is one of the best models in this price range. To see the other 100 offers click here.

(updated Feb 15, 2023, 4:12 PM)
