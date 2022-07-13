14 inches, TrueDepth and OLED technology for the new iPad

- Advertisement -

The rumors do not stop happening and less in the middle of summer, which is the prelude to the September presentations. New software but also new hardware and among them we have just seen the new rumors about what the new iPad would be like. We have that is more than likely to come with 14 inches, TrueDepth and OLED technology along with more news that we will see now.

The new rumors of the characteristics of the new iPad: Those 14 inches stand out.

In the middle of summer, with the heat wave, one of the things that mitigates it is to think about the next devices that we can buy from you and that will delight us. Considering that the new features surrounding the new iPad, They are the best you can hope for. Although there is always a but.

It is expected that a new model of 14.1-inch and an 11-inch model with an OLED screen. It is not all that is expected, because finally, it seems that TrueDepth technology can be seen, you know, camera under the screen.

Now, it is necessary to specify a little about these rumors, which, by the way, have been launched by analyst Ross Young. There is talk that the 14.1-inch iPad will be launched early next year but, and it is a very big but, almost in capital letters, it will have mini-LED technology. The move to OLED screens is scheduled for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ simultaneously in 2024.

What does seem clear is that the TrueDepth camera, that is, the one below the screen, it could arrive before the iPad than the iPhone. The reason given by the analyst is that the iPad has less volume of requests than the phone. Therefore it is more feasible to place it on the tablet. It is an explanation that personally does not convince me and in fact I think it should go first in the iPhone because it is the star product and the one that sets the trends for other devices and the one that sets the temperature of the market.

Ultimately, we have to future iPad will bring many new features but not all will be on time or at least not as much as some of us would like. That OLED screen or 14.1 inches is something that has been crying out for a long time.