Spotify buys Heardle, the viral music game similar to Wordle

- Advertisement -

Spotify boosts the games side by adding Heardle, a popular game that is somewhat similar to the no less popular Wordle in which every day you have to find out the title of a song based on a pattern.

Heardle proposes a pattern every day that allows you to find out the title of a song

Based on the format popularized by Worldle, Heardle appeared in February of this same year 2022 and proposes that players find out the title of the daily song as quickly as possible from the initial notes of the same. As in Wordle, there are six attempts in each of which a few more seconds of the song are added.

Participants in the game can also share their results. The songs whose titles you have to guess cover until the early 50sprecisely the moment in which the CBS radio network experienced the premiere of the program Name That Tune» (“Put a title to that song»).

[mb_related_posts1]

The economic terms of the agreement by which Heardle now becomes part of Spotify are not known. From the music streaming platform they have reported that their vision of Heardle is much more than a game, they see it as a music discovery tool that allows to know old songs, to discover new artists or to be able to find out the title of songs that have been heard for a long time and of which the identity of the artist or the title was not yet known.

The look and feel of playing with Heardle will remain the same according to Spotify, although the Spotify brand has been added to the name and logo, from where they ensure that will continue to be free for everyone.

The big news is that starting today Heardle players will be able to listen to the song in full on Spotify when the daily game ends. Until now, the SoundCloud platform was used for this purpose. Heardle is initially available to Spotify users in Australia, Canada, the United States, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. A future expansion to other international markets is expected.