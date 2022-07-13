HomeTech NewsAppsSpotify buys Heardle, the viral music game similar to Wordle

Spotify buys Heardle, the viral music game similar to Wordle

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
1657721839 337 heardle.jpg
1657721839 337 heardle.jpg
- Advertisement -

Spotify boosts the games side by adding Heardle, a popular game that is somewhat similar to the no less popular Wordle in which every day you have to find out the title of a song based on a pattern.

Heardle proposes a pattern every day that allows you to find out the title of a song

Based on the format popularized by Worldle, Heardle appeared in February of this same year 2022 and proposes that players find out the title of the daily song as quickly as possible from the initial notes of the same. As in Wordle, there are six attempts in each of which a few more seconds of the song are added.

Participants in the game can also share their results. The songs whose titles you have to guess cover until the early 50sprecisely the moment in which the CBS radio network experienced the premiere of the program Name That Tune» (“Put a title to that song»).

[mb_related_posts1]

Honor hunting for partners: agreements signed with Qualcomm, Intel, AMD and other giants

The economic terms of the agreement by which Heardle now becomes part of Spotify are not known. From the music streaming platform they have reported that their vision of Heardle is much more than a game, they see it as a music discovery tool that allows to know old songs, to discover new artists or to be able to find out the title of songs that have been heard for a long time and of which the identity of the artist or the title was not yet known.

The look and feel of playing with Heardle will remain the same according to Spotify, although the Spotify brand has been added to the name and logo, from where they ensure that will continue to be free for everyone.

The big news is that starting today Heardle players will be able to listen to the song in full on Spotify when the daily game ends. Until now, the SoundCloud platform was used for this purpose. Heardle is initially available to Spotify users in Australia, Canada, the United States, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. A future expansion to other international markets is expected.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Reviews

OnePlus Nord 2T, análisis: al final, el sitio de OnePlus estaba en la gama media más noble

Desde que la marca OnePlus nos trajo su idea de flaghip killer...
Artificial Intelligence

Midjourney: this is the rival AI of DALL-E 2 that is now in open beta for anyone to try

Creating images with AI is becoming almost addictive, although unfortunately the most...
Apple

14 inches, TrueDepth and OLED technology for the new iPad

The rumors do not stop happening and less in the middle of summer, which...
Tech News

Wikipedia reminds again the need for donations

Wikipedia is funded primarily from donations from users and companies and from time to...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...
How to?

How to make money with TikTok and how much can you earn by uploading videos

TikTok is a social network where users can have the opportunity to enjoy content...

© 2021 voonze.com.