Midjourney: this is the rival AI of DALL-E 2 that is now in open beta for anyone to try

Creating images with AI is becoming almost addictive, although unfortunately the most advanced ones are only accessible by a few users. Today we have some good news for those looking to test the possibilities of these AIs. DALL-E 2 is still under invitations, but one of its main alternatives, has entered the phase today.

The quality level of MidJourney is much more advanced than that of DALL-E Mini. For several months it has been in closed beta but now it has decided to extend its availability so that more users can experiment with the creativity of their canvases.

An AI with a very particular artistic style

Each AI has a particular style. In the case of Midjourney we wouldn’t be able to say at first glance if it is better or worse than DALL-E 2. Certainly, the results are very striking, perhaps with a more artistic but more exaggerated style. While DALL-E 2 is more realistic and the images are better structured and defined, Midjourney is committed to creating a kind of canvas. In some cases it produces images more similar to what we are looking for, while in other cases there is some distortion.

One of the advantages of Midjourney is that it allows the production of images up to 1,792 x 1,024 pixelswhich makes slightly larger images and where the AI ​​has more room to create.

Behind Midjourney are a dozen researchers who have decided to create a small company around this AI. A tool that is available through a bot integrated into your Discord community.

Capture of the Midjourney Discord.

To access this Discord community, an invitation is required, but from the organization itself they have expanded this availability and are offering them free of charge to all those interested. If you are curious to try Midjourney, we recommend you access now that its servers are currently active.

We're officially moving to open-beta! Join now at https://t.co/O1Qnl6hMgn. Please read our directions carefully or check out our detailed how-to guides here: https://t.co/R0ZpVsyz8a. Most importantly, have fun! — Midjourney (@midjourney) July 13, 2022

When using it, it is very simple, as in the rest of AIs. We simply have to write /imagine + a descriptive text and the bot will generate 4 images in 60 seconds. Once the image is created, Midjourney will allow us to create variations and increases of each of them, in case we want a better defined image or a different one of the same idea.

The possibilities are enormous and the result is fascinating. Midjourney was the AI ​​used by various authors to create works of fantasy and sinister horror art, taking advantage of the particular style of their creations. We invite you all to join the beta and enjoy exploring the possibilities of artificial intelligence.

More information | Midjourney